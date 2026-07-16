Kazakhstan Ranks 61st in Global Social Progress Index

ALMATY – Kazakhstan ranked 61st out of 171 assessed countries in the 2026 Global Social Progress Index, scoring 70.85 points in an assessment that measures quality of life and social development independently of economic performance.

Published annually by the Social Progress Imperative, the index evaluates countries using 57 indicators across three broad dimensions: Basic Human Needs, Foundations of Wellbeing, and Opportunity. Unlike traditional development rankings, the index excludes GDP and other economic measures, focusing instead on how effectively societies meet people’s essential needs and create conditions for individuals to thrive.

Norway topped the 2026 ranking with 91.73 points, followed by Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland.

Among Kazakhstan’s closest peers in the index, North Macedonia ranked 60th with 71.24 points, while Thailand placed 62nd (70.79) and Vietnam ranked 63rd (70.76).

The assessment examines access to food, healthcare, housing, clean water, electricity and sanitation, as well as personal safety, education, access to information, environmental sustainability and public health. It also measures civil liberties, human rights, personal freedom and the ability of people to make life choices and realize their potential.

Compiled using international statistical data, expert assessments and public opinion surveys, the Social Progress Index is designed to help governments identify strengths and weaknesses in social development and target policies beyond economic growth.