Tokayev Launches Astana LRT, Becomes First Passenger on Capital’s New Rail System

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev officially launched Astana’s long-awaited Light Rail Transit (LRT) system on May 16, becoming its first passenger and marking a major milestone in the modernization of Kazakhstan’s capital and its public transportation network.

Tokayev visited the Unified Dispatch Center, which oversees and regulates public transportation in Astana, including the newly launched LRT system. According to Astana Akim (Mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek, a dedicated dispatch service for the LRT has been created, with 21 specialists responsible for monitoring and coordinating operations, the Akorda reported.

President Tokayev described the launch as an event of special importance not only for Astana but for all of Kazakhstan. He emphasized that the capital should evolve into a major Eurasian transport hub in the future and thanked the Chinese side for its role in implementing the project. He also expressed appreciation to representatives of CTS Transportation and the Astana LRT workers involved in the construction of the system.

The new 22.4-kilometer line will operate with 15 driverless trains, including four reserve units. Each train can carry more than 600 passengers. The fully automated system controls acceleration, braking, door operations and emergency response, while manual controls and communication with dispatchers remain available for additional safety.

The LRT infrastructure includes 18 stations and a modern depot. Travel time along the entire route is expected to be around 40 minutes, with trains operating at an average speed of 50-60 kilometers per hour. Intervals between trains will range from five to six minutes.

Authorities are already planning a second phase of the project to further expand public transportation in the capital. New lines are expected to connect the Astana-1 railway station, the Zhagalau residential district and the town of Koshy. The planned extension will add 26.5 kilometers of track and 20 additional stations.