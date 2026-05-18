From Street Walls to Global Art: Banksy’s Graffiti Revolution Arrives in Astana

ASTANA – What starts as rebellion on city walls might become cultural history in museums. A large multimedia exhibition, titled “Banksy. Genius or Vandal?” honoring the world’s mysterious street artist, whose graffiti evolved from underground provocation to one of modern art’s strongest global languages, opened at Astana’s Lumiere-Hall on May 15.

The exhibition, which runs from May 15 to the end of August at Lumiere-Hall, brings Banksy’s disruptive visual universe to Kazakhstan’s capital for the first time, combining authentic artifacts with large-scale immersive installations and a 40-minute multimedia journey through the artist’s career.

Polina Yegarmina, curator and director of Lumiere-Hall, said Banksy signifies much more than just graffiti. The works of the anonymous artist are often politically-charged.

“Banksy is the main mystifier of the 21st century. He truly changed the history of modern art. He is the person who made the world fall in love with graffiti,” Yegarmina said ahead of the opening.

That shift, from illegal graffiti artist to international cultural force, serves as the exhibition’s cornerstone. Visitors are taken on a multimedia journey from the streets of Bristol and London to New York and Banksy’s dystopian Dismaland project, charting how graffiti evolved from local protest to a global artistic and political phenomenon.

Unlike traditional exhibitions, “Banksy. Genius or Vandal?” bridges the gap between observer and artwork. Lumiere-Hall’s concept immerses visitors in Banksy’s universe, where graffiti is not just presented but contextualized as social analysis, anti-establishment satire, and visual activism.

The exhibition’s highlights include original artifacts related to Banksy’s practice, such as altered banknotes, posters, and street-derived pieces obtained through auctions and foreign collections.

“Not a single Banksy work exists without deeper meaning,” Yegarmina noted. That emphasis on intention is key to the exhibition’s larger question: is Banksy someone who broke the norms, or a genius who reinvented them?

Beyond the exhibition, Lumiere-Hall will feature lectures and movies about Banksy’s journey from Bristol’s underground scene to auction houses, political discourse, and mainstream influence.