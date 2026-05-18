Kazakhstan Delivers 30 Wagons of Humanitarian Aid to Iran

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has delivered humanitarian assistance to Iran through the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) on May 16.

The humanitarian initiative was implemented in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, the Emergency Situations Ministry and the Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The handover ceremony took place at the Serakhs railway station and included the transfer of humanitarian cargo to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The humanitarian cargo included canned meat products, sugar, first-grade flour, medical supplies and medicines. The aid is intended to support the people of Iran and help address socially significant needs. The shipment, consisting of 30 railway wagons, will be delivered to Tehran and distributed among the relevant institutions.

The event was attended by Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Iran, Ontalap Onalbayev, representatives of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, and Head of the Representative Office of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Khorasan Razavi Province (Mashhad) Gholamabbas Arbab Khales.

Onalbayev noted that Iran remains one of Kazakhstan’s important political, trade-economic and humanitarian partners in the Middle East and the Islamic world.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed. Kazakhstan has consistently supported the people of Iran during various periods,” he said.

In turn, representatives of the Iranian Red Crescent Society expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the humanitarian assistance, noting that the initiative would contribute to strengthening bilateral relations and mutual support between the two countries.