Kazakhstan Sees Later Marriages and More Equal Partnerships, Study Finds

ALMATY – Family remains one of the strongest and most stable values in Kazakh society despite gradual demographic and social changes, according to a new study covering 2020–2024 by the Kazakhstan Institute for Public Development (KIPD).

The research shows that while Kazakh citizens are increasingly marrying later, sharing family responsibilities more equally and embracing planned parenthood, traditional views on marriage, family hierarchy and childrearing continue to dominate.

According to the study, 92.4% of respondents in 2020 said family was “very important” to them. By 2022, that figure had risen to 93.5%, reflecting the enduring significance of family values despite economic and social transformation. The findings remained largely unchanged in 2024, with differences across most indicators staying within 5%, allowing researchers to estimate overall satisfaction with family life at around 90–95%.

When asked what family means to them, respondents most frequently associated it with happiness and love (44.9%), continuation of the family line (41.7%) and meaning in life (40.7%).

The study found that marriage in Kazakhstan continues to be viewed primarily as a family institution rather than simply a legal partnership.

According to KIPD’s 2024 data, 58.5% of respondents defined marriage as a spousal union created for building a family. Another 18.7% described it as mutual consent between people wishing to formalize their relationship, while 10.6% associated marriage mainly with shared household management and finances.

Love remains the main reason for marriage, cited by 59.9% of respondents. Shared values and interests followed at 17%, while 10.7% said having children was the primary motivation.

Traditional family roles persist alongside growing partnership dynamics

Researchers noted that Kazakhstan’s family model remains largely traditional, though partnership-based decision-making is becoming more common. In 2020, the overwhelming majority of respondents said the husband was the head of the family, while egalitarian family models accounted for roughly one-quarter of responses. Women were identified as heads of household only rarely.

By 2024, around 35% of respondents said important family decisions are made jointly, signaling gradual growth in partnership practices within households. Nevertheless, nearly 55% still identified the husband as the formal head of the family.

The study also showed a mix of traditional and more equal approaches to household responsibilities. In 2022, 47.3% of respondents said family duties should be shared equally, while 28% believed domestic responsibilities remain primarily a woman’s role.

At the same time, women continue to spend more time raising children. According to the findings, 44.5% of women said they are constantly involved in childcare, compared to 25.6% of men.

Family traditions and childraising remain central

The report describes the family as the primary space for transmitting values and traditions in Kazakhstan. In 2020, the most frequently cited qualities parents sought to instill in children included hard work (64.1%), respect for elders (54.9%), honesty (31.7%), self-respect (31.8%), patriotism (16.4%) and respect for others (16.6%).

By 2022, the share of respondents emphasizing hard work fell to 33.8%, while respect for elders declined to 25.3% and patriotism to 7.1%. At the same time, responsibility (11%) and decency (8.8%) became more prominent values.

In 2024, hard work again emerged as one of the leading values, especially among older generations, with 51% identifying it as a priority. Self-respect also remained consistently important, cited by more than 40% of respondents on average.

Family traditions continue to play a major role in maintaining social cohesion. The most common family activities include celebrating birthdays (86.4%), observing state holidays (58.8%), participating in religious rituals (34%) and holding family lunches or dinners (31.8%).

Researchers concluded that family stability in Kazakhstan is reinforced not only through shared values but also through repeated forms of collective family time.

Planned parenthood gains support

Support for conscious parenthood and family planning continues to grow across the country. According to the 2024 survey, 73.5% of respondents believe childbirth should be planned. However, only 17% said they consistently undergo medical examinations and preparation before having children.

Use of reproductive health services declined slightly in recent years, from 44.8% of respondents in 2022 to 39.5% in 2024.

Support for planned parenthood was stronger in cities, where 77% supported the idea, compared to 67.3% in rural areas. However, the actual use of reproductive health services showed almost no difference: 39.6% in urban areas versus 39.2% in rural communities.

Regionally, the highest support for planning childbirth was recorded in the Abai Region (99%), followed by the Ulytau Region (97.1%), the Kostanai Region (87.5%), the Aktobe Region (82%) and Almaty (83.7%).

Financial stress and debt remain major sources of family tension

Despite high levels of family satisfaction, the report found that financial difficulties remain one of the leading causes of stress inside households.

According to the study, 20.5% of families said money causes tension, 16.4% reported financial disagreements and 9.5% experienced open conflicts related to finances. Families with minor children were found to be particularly vulnerable to financial stress.

Other common sources of tension included interference from parents and extended relatives, differences in values between spouses and various forms of addiction. Among the most common consequences cited were financial difficulties and debt growth (46.7%), aggression and violence (33.1%), declining trust between family members (31.3%) and relationship tensions (23.2%).

Researchers also found notable regional differences. Interference from parents and extended family members was more common in southern and rural regions, where multigenerational living and traditional family structures remain stronger. In cities, conflicts more often stemmed from personal boundaries, career pressures and the division of family roles.

Many families live without financial reserves

The study also highlighted growing financial vulnerability among households. According to 2024 data, 50.3% of families said they are unable to save money because their income only covers basic expenses.

At the same time, 73.7% said they regularly track household income and spending. Debt levels also remain high. Half of all families reported having active loans, while 52.4% said they had purchased goods through installment payment plans. Some borrowers also reported overdue payments.