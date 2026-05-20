Kazakhstan Parliament Adopts Constitutional Law Package to Advance Reform Agenda

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has adopted a package of constitutional laws aimed at strengthening its updated legal framework and advancing ongoing constitutional reform following a joint session of the Mazhilis and Senate of Parliament on May 20.

The package includes the Law on the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, defining the constitutional status and powers of the head of state, and the Law on the Kurultai (Congress in Kazakh) of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the status of its deputies, setting out the legal and institutional framework for the national unicameral legislative body.

It also covers the Law on the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council), which institutionalizes structured dialogue between the state and society, and the Law on the status of the capital, which regulates the capital’s administrative and institutional governance, reported the Senate’s press service.

In addition, deputies adopted the Law on administrative-territorial structure, which refines territorial governance and clarifies local authorities’ competencies, as well as amendments to electoral legislation aimed at updating the electoral system in line with ongoing institutional reforms.

State Counselor Erlan Karin noted that the adoption of the package reflects the systematic and consistent nature of state policy, moving from conceptual initiatives to concrete legal mechanisms.

“This is a crucial stage in the implementation of constitutional reform, which consolidates the legal framework of the renewed state-political model,” he said.