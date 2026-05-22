Kazakhstan, Smithsonian Institution to Deepen Museum and Cultural Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the Smithsonian Institution will strengthen cooperation in museum studies, cultural heritage preservation, and professional training following talks on May 20 between Kazakh and U.S. officials.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva met with U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft and Director of Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art Chase Robinson to discuss expanding collaboration in culture, museums, education, and creative industries.

According to the ministry, the officials agreed to develop closer institutional ties and explore joint projects focused on art history, archaeology, museum collections, restoration, and the use of digital technologies in museum work.

The partnership will also emphasize training and professional exchanges for museum specialists, including seminars, internships, and expert consultations involving Smithsonian and Kazakhstan institutions.

The meeting highlighted the growing importance of protecting cultural heritage sites from the effects of climate change, notably museums and open-air historical monuments.

As part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, Kazakhstan plans to organize a concert by the ethno-folk group HasSak.