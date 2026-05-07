Kazakhstan Launches Its Largest Naval Supply Vessel for Caspian Fleet

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has launched its largest domestically built ship, marking a new milestone in the development of national shipbuilding capabilities and the strengthening of naval logistics for the Caspian Sea fleet.

A major naval supply vessel constructed at the Zenit Shipyard in Uralsk was officially launched and sent toward the Caspian Sea to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day. The ceremony was attended by West Kazakhstan Region Akim Nariman Turegaliyev, along with representatives of the defense sector and shipbuilding industry, Kazinform reported on May 5.

During the ceremony, Turegaliyev highlighted the importance of the project and the role of domestic engineers, noting that the ship represents a significant achievement for Kazakhstan’s industrial and defense sectors. The vessel has been named after the prominent statesman Dinmukhamed Kunayev.

This is the 37th vessel produced by the Zenith shipbuilding factory. With a displacement of 720 tons, the ship is designed to provide multifunctional logistical support to the Kazakh Navy, including the delivery of diesel fuel, drinking water, food, and other essential supplies.

The vessel measures 51 meters in length and 9.5 meters in width, and is capable of reaching speeds of up to 16 knots. It is engineered to withstand rough sea conditions up to force 8 storms. The crew consists of around 30 personnel, with onboard facilities designed to ensure comfortable long-term operations.

Before entering full service in the Caspian Sea, the ship will undergo final technical procedures in the port of Aktau, including mast installation due to passage restrictions under a bridge.