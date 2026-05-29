President Tokayev Calls for AI-Driven Integration at Eurasian Economic Forum

ASTANA – The role of artificial intelligence and digital technologies took center stage in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s remarks at the plenary session of the fifth Eurasian Economic Forum on May 28 in Astana.

Addressing the forum, Tokayev said Kazakhstan, as chair of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) this year, has proposed using AI to ensure the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor, the bloc’s so-called four freedoms, and to increase the competitiveness of member states.

According to Tokayev, the broad adoption of new technologies will become a key factor in ensuring sustainable economic growth across the EAEU, an economic bloc comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Russia.

“At the same time, new technologies should not become the cause or source of ‘digital gaps’ between the members of the EAEU. On the contrary, they are designed to become an instrument of economic interconnectedness and powerful synergy of cooperation between our countries,” he said.

Tokayev noted that AI within the EAEU will be implemented with consideration for the security and interests of all participating states.

He highlighted the adoption of a joint statement on the responsible development of artificial intelligence, an initiative he first proposed in December 2025.

“The main purpose of this document is to fix the common approaches of the union’s members to digitalization of key sectors of the economy, to ensure the safe introduction of AI technologies, taking into account mutual interests,” Tokayev said.

He said the current transformation of the global order and technological landscape presents a unique opportunity for EAEU countries to strengthen their position in the emerging world economy.

Tokayev also called for accelerating the use of AI and digital technologies in trade and logistics, including stronger integration of national digital systems to speed up customs procedures, identify bottlenecks, and forecast cargo flows in real time.

He added that mutual recognition of digital signatures among EAEU members could significantly reduce business costs and increase trade volumes within the union.

Tokayev also emphasized the importance of introducing intelligent technologies in agriculture to strengthen regional food security.

A shared digital sovereignty

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko echoed the need for closer AI cooperation within the EAEU, saying no country can independently ensure the full cycle of development and implementation of modern artificial intelligence systems.

“The foundation for digital interaction in the EAEU has already been laid. Legal and technological tools have been formed for the transition from disparate national initiatives to a single Eurasian digital ecosystem,” Lukashenko said.

Among the priorities, he named the creation of a common Eurasian industrial and consumer data space to enable the secure exchange of information for AI training while taking into account the specific needs of member states.

Lukashenko also proposed developing joint industry digital platforms for enterprises across the EAEU.

“Enterprises in EAEU member states will be able to access ready-made software solutions for a wide range of tasks, including demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. It is important that these solutions are developed jointly within the union, remain secure and reliable, and are not dependent on external providers,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of developing common standards for AI certification.

“I am confident that by combining engineering potential, production facilities and intellectual resources, we will be able not only to adapt to the challenges of the digital age, but also to shape its rules,” Lukashenko said.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov supported the initiative, calling on EAEU countries to jointly develop digital sovereignty.

“By combining our efforts in developing joint models, creating common computing capacities and data centers, we will be able to become not just users, but equal architects of the global digital agenda,” Japarov said.

The plenary session also featured remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdez Mesa, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Nyamtaishirin Normtoybayar, and Eurasian Economic Commission Board Chairman Bakytzhan Sagintayev.