News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Growing Global Role

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global and regional media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights Kazakhstan’s international partnerships, the rising importance of the Middle Corridor, digital initiatives within the Eurasian Economic Union, and more.

Kazakhstan and Luxembourg expand co-operation in technology, aviation and logistics

EU Reporter published an article on May 18 about Kazakhstan and Luxembourg strengthening cooperation in technology, logistics, and investment through meetings with major companies in satellite communications, air cargo, and digital innovation.

“As part of a working visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Belgium and Luxembourg, Roman Vassilenko, held a series of meetings with executives of leading Luxembourgish and international companies operating in the fields of digital technologies, aviation logistics, and innovation,” reads the article.

The discussions focused on the implementation of joint high-tech projects, the development of transport and logistics connectivity, and the expansion of investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg.

Middle Corridor revives as New Silk Road amid geopolitical shifts

The Chosun Daily published an article on May 28 about the growing strategic importance of the Middle Corridor trade route connecting Europe and Asia through Central Asia, as global conflicts disrupt traditional transport routes and boost Kazakhstan’s role as a regional logistics hub.

“The Middle Corridor’s relative stability compared to other land and maritime routes is also a competitive advantage. While conflicts are not absent in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions it traverses, geopolitical tensions there have a more limited impact on transport environments compared to the Middle East or Russia,” reads the article.

Kazakhstan initiates introduction of AI technologies to ensure four freedoms in EAEU

Kazakhstan has proposed the practical introduction of artificial intelligence technologies to ensure the four freedoms within the Eurasian Economic Union, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reported on May 28.

According to him, the initiative aims to strengthen the competitiveness of the union’s member states against the backdrop of the global transformation of the world economy and the rapid digital transition.

“In the year of its presidency in the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazakhstan proposed the practical use of artificial intelligence technologies in order to ensure the so-called ‘four freedoms’ within the union to strengthen competitiveness, primarily the competitiveness of its member states,” Tokayev said.

Key to peace in Eurasia: the Turkic world

EU Reporter released an article on May 21 about Türkiye and Kazakhstan strengthening their strategic partnership through expanded cooperation in trade, culture, regional security, and diplomacy during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s state visit to Kazakhstan.

“Further enhancing our relations in the fields of education, sports, and culture, which strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between our peoples, remains among our foremost priorities. As is known, Ankara has been designated as the Tourism Capital of the Turkic World by the Organisation of Turkic States. On this occasion, I would like to invite our Kazakh brothers and sisters to our capital, which reflects the shared memory of the Turkic world through its rich cultural, historical, and human heritage,” said Erdoğan.

Kazakhstan, Russia sign 14 agreements on nuclear plant, oil cooperation and currency swap

Kazakhstan and Russia signed 14 intergovernmental and interagency agreements covering nuclear energy, oil cooperation, finance, transport digitalization, education, and railway logistics, Trend reported on May 28.

The documents were signed during talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Vladimir Putin, as a part of Putin’s visit to Astana on May 28.