Kazakhstan Claims Regional Leadership in Clean Energy Investment

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has strengthened its position as a destination for clean energy investment, climbing from 54th place in 2017 to 24th in 2025 in the Climatescope international ranking of emerging markets.

Climatescope evaluates countries based on key indicators such as investment levels, infrastructure, policy support, and market opportunities, reported the Energy Ministry’s press service on April 14.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has made significant progress in developing renewable energy. The country’s improved ranking is largely driven by rising investment in clean energy projects and the implementation of supportive government policies, including competitive auctions and guaranteed purchase agreements for green power.

These measures have boosted investor confidence and attracted major international players such as TotalEnergies, China Power, Masdar, and China Energy. Growing investor interest and improving market conditions indicate that the country is becoming a regional leader in attracting capital for low-carbon technologies.

Looking ahead, Kazakhstan plans to commission more than 8 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2035. This expansion is expected to strengthen the stability of the national energy system while diversifying the country’s energy mix.

The upcoming Regional Ecological Summit (RES), scheduled for April 22-24, will focus on the energy transition in Central Asia, highlighting the gradual shift toward renewable energy sources as a key tool for ensuring energy security and achieving sustainable development on the path to carbon neutrality.