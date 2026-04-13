Kazakhstan Secures Billie Jean King Cup Finals Spot With Historic Win by Putintseva

ALMATY – The women’s national tennis team of Kazakhstan has officially booked its place in the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup, following a dramatic and hard-fought victory over Canada in a tie that will be remembered as one of the most intense encounters in recent team tennis history, reported the Kazakh Tennis Federation on April 11.

The decisive point was delivered by Yulia Putintseva, who overcame former United States Open champion Bianca Andreescu in a three-set thriller, sealing Kazakhstan’s overall triumph and qualification. The final score stood at 7:6 (7:5), 3:6, 7:6 (7:4) after 3 hours and 39 minutes of play.

The match between the two team leaders unfolded as a true test of endurance and mental strength. Both players pushed each other to the limit in extended rallies, with momentum swinging continuously across all three sets. The contest, described by observers as a “chess match of stamina,” became the longest match of both players’ careers.

Andreescu, who entered the singles rubber shortly after competing in doubles, showed remarkable resilience despite limited recovery time. However, Putintseva held firm in the decisive moments, drawing on physical endurance and unwavering composure as she closed out the match under intense pressure and strong crowd support.

The victory ensured that Kazakhstan’s women’s team secured an unassailable lead over Canada, confirming their progression to the elite finals of the competition.

Reacting to the achievement, the President of the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan Bulat Utemuratov highlighted the significance of the milestone for national sport.

“This is a major event for Kazakhi sport as a whole. Qualification for the world team championship confirms the high level of our team and the entire tennis system in the country. Such success is not only a reason for pride, but also a powerful motivation for young tennis players across the country,” he said.

The Kazakhstan women’s national tennis team will now turn its attention to the season’s premier challenge. The Billie Jean King Cup Finals, featuring the world’s top eight national teams, are scheduled to take place in China in autumn 2026.