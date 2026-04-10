Kazakhstan and Armenia Deepen Ties Amid Shifting South Caucasus Dynamics

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Armenia are stepping up efforts to strengthen bilateral ties, with a focus on expanding trade, enhancing transport and transit connectivity, as Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Yerevan on April 9.

A key focus of the talks was trade and logistics. Kosherbayev highlighted new opportunities arising from the evolving geopolitical landscape in the South Caucasus, including the resumption of Kazakh grain exports to Armenia via rail routes through Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Kazakhstan also reaffirmed its interest in long-term supplies of agricultural products, notably grain and meat.

Both officials discussed advancing cooperation in transport, transit and trade under the 2026-2030 bilateral roadmap, as well as efforts to establish regular direct air connections between the two countries.

Regional and international matters were also on the agenda, with both sides noting increasing alignment in their positions and a positive track record of cooperation.

In separate talks with President Khachaturyan, Kosherbayev thanked Armenia for its planned participation in the Regional Ecological Summit to be held in Astana on April 22-23, under UN auspices.

Khachaturyan welcomed the initiative, emphasizing the importance of coordinated international efforts to address environmental challenges, and reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to strengthening ties with Kazakhstan based on mutual respect and partnership.

Kazakhstan, Armenia step up transit push to link Central Asia and South Caucasus

Kosherbayev also met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to address efforts to strengthen transit and logistics links between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

According to the ministry’s press service, the talks reflected a broader push to expand economic ties and unlock new trade routes between the two regions, with both sides emphasizing the growing importance of connectivity amid shifting global supply chains.

Kosherbayev and Mirzoyan reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and discussed prospects for strengthening multifaceted cooperation. Particular attention was paid to trade and economic ties, as well as the development of transit and transport potential. The ministers highlighted the role of the intergovernmental commission and the Kazakh-Armenian Business Council in advancing practical cooperation.

“An important task for us is to ensure both qualitative and quantitative growth in mutual trade turnover. This can be facilitated by diversifying trade and creating opportunities for promoting new goods in our respective markets,” Kosherbayev said.

The officials pointed to a solid foundation for expanding economic ties, noting that more than 100 enterprises with Kazakh capital are registered in Armenia, while over 400 Armenian companies operate in Kazakhstan.

Transport connectivity remained a central theme, with both sides emphasizing that stronger transit and logistics links could create new opportunities for integrating the markets of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. The ministers also welcomed progress toward resuming direct flights between cities in Kazakhstan and Armenia.

Kosherbayev also outlined Kazakhstan’s investment incentives and expressed confidence that combining the economic potential of both countries would help boost investment cooperation.

Cooperation in artificial intelligence and digitalization was identified as a promising area. The sides noted progress on the TUMO Astana educational center and discussed potential joint initiatives to develop innovation ecosystems and promote technological solutions.

The ministers also explored opportunities in nuclear energy, pharmaceuticals, higher education and healthcare as emerging areas of partnership.

Kosherbayev highlighted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization within the United Nations system to strengthen global cooperation on sustainable water resource management.

The discussions also covered regional and international issues, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening peace and stability in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, and to continuing constructive cooperation within international organizations.