Kazakhstan, Japan Foster Smart Technology and Green Energy Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Japan are expanding cooperation in digitalization, green technologies, and urban development following Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike’s visit to Astana ahead of the 10th anniversary of the countries’ expanded strategic partnership.

During talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 22, the officials discussed collaboration in smart city development, digital technologies, finance, education, and sustainable urban management. Tokayev praised Tokyo as one of the world’s safest and most efficiently managed cities and highlighted Kazakhstan’s interest in Japan’s Smart City experience.

“I have familiarized myself with the Smart City program in Tokyo. This was of particular interest to us, as Kazakhstan is also advancing the Smart City concept. I am confident that your visit to Astana will be very beneficial, since we are committed to developing cooperation and exchanging experience in the field of metropolis management,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev also awarded Koike the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), first degree, for her contribution to strengthening Kazakh-Japanese relations, the Akorda reported.

Japanese technologies and investment interest

Koike’s visit included a Kazakh-Japanese business event and pitch session featuring leading Japanese companies specializing in decarbonization, renewable energy, drone technologies, and carbon credit solutions, reported Kazinform.

According to Chamber of International Commerce Chairman Murat Karimsakov, Japanese companies are showing growing interest in Kazakhstan, notably in sectors related to renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.

Speaking at the forum, Koike said Astana and Tokyo have already signed a cooperation agreement focused on digitalization, emergency response, and high-tech development. She also invited Kazakhstan’s startups and technology companies to participate in Tokyo’s annual SusHI Tech conference, one of Asia’s largest startup and innovation events.

Koike noted that Astana’s rapid development and expanding technology sector create strong potential for deeper cooperation between Kazakh and Japanese businesses in sustainable and high-tech industries.