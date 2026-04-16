Gold Wedding Ring Prices Jump 45% in Kazakhstan 

ASTANA — Gold wedding ring prices in Kazakhstan rose 5.5% in March, surging 45% year-on-year.

By region, the smallest annual price increases were recorded in the Mangystau Region (14.5%), Shymkent (29%), and Astana (29.9%). In contrast, the Ulytau Region saw the largest increase, with prices soaring by 71%, reported the Bureau of National Statistics on April 15.

At the same time, jewelry production in Kazakhstan has also expanded. Output in January-December 2025 grew by 7.7% compared to 2024, reaching 2.7 billion tenge (US$5.7 million).