FlyArystan Cancels Aktau-Dubai Flights Until End of Summer

ASTANA – FlyArystan has canceled flights on the Aktau-Dubai-Aktau route through Aug. 29 due to the unstable situation in the Middle East.

Passengers affected by the cancellations are eligible for a full refund without penalties. Those who purchased tickets via the airline’s official website or mobile app can process refunds online, while passengers who booked through travel agencies or other sales channels are advised to contact their point of purchase, reported the airline’s press service on April 15.

Earlier, Air Astana extended the suspension of its flights to Dubai until the end of April.