Central Asia Introduces Clean Air Initiative at RES 2026

ASTANA – Air pollution in Central Asia remains a serious and growing challenge driven by both human activity and natural factors. Governments across the region increasingly recognize that coordinated, science-based approaches are essential to improving air quality and protecting public health.

Building on the first High-Level Regional Policy Dialogue in 2024 in Tashkent, the second dialogue was held on April 23 as part of the Regional Ecological Summit (RES) 2026. Ministers, international organizations, and development partners gathered to advance a shared clean air agenda.

Scale of the challenge

Air pollution remains one of the leading environmental health risks globally, contributing to around 65,000 premature deaths annually in Central Asia and $20 billion in economic losses.

Inger Andersen, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program, noted that 99% of the global population breathes air that does not meet WHO standards, adding that Central Asia continues to lag behind desired air quality levels. She linked the problem to urbanization, industrial activity, and climate-related pressures such as dust and sand storms.

From dialogue to implementation

A key focus was shifting from dialogue to implementation. The Clean Air Initiative for Central Asia was presented as a framework for aligning national and regional efforts.

Uzbekistan outlined ongoing measures, including relocation of polluting industries outside urban areas, expansion of green zones, and investments in waste management and waste-to-energy projects. The country also emphasized stronger air quality monitoring and analytical systems.

A proposed Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan consortium was highlighted as a starting point for broader regional cooperation, with emphasis on shared data, coordinated policies, and joint urban projects.

Transboundary nature of air pollution

Speakers underlined the inherently transboundary nature of air pollution. Emissions cross borders freely, making regional cooperation essential. Central Asia was identified as one of the least covered regions in global emissions monitoring frameworks, particularly for methane.

Andersen stressed that “one country’s breath out is another country’s breath in,” underscoring the need for coordinated action. She also called for stronger participation of national oil companies in global methane monitoring and reporting systems.

Financing and economic transformation

Financing was identified as a fundamental prerequisite. Valerie Hickey, Director for Environment at the World Bank Group, noted that clean air policies are closely tied to economic modernization, competitiveness, and the adoption of green technology.

The World Bank has committed over $1 billion to environmental and infrastructure projects in Central Asia, supporting broader ambitions for transition toward high-income economies.

National efforts and modernization

Countries highlighted national reforms aimed at reducing emissions and modernizing infrastructure. Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev presented the country’s initiatives, including industrial upgrades, gasification, and large-scale afforestation.

Other participants pointed to infrastructure remaining from the Soviet legacy system, the need for updated emissions standards, and the growing role of dust storms in regional air pollution.

Need for international support

Speakers agreed that progress would be difficult without external financing and technical assistance, given the scale of infrastructure modernization required. Development partners and international organizations were called on to increase engagement through financing, technology transfer, and capacity building.

The session was co-organized by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, the World Bank, and UNESCO. Discussions also advanced proposals to institutionalize regional cooperation, including a new platform for coordinated action on air quality.