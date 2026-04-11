Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Eye Joint Clean Air Initiative, Expand Strategic Ties

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are considering a joint Clean Air initiative alongside broader efforts to expand trade and strategic cooperation, following a meeting between Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Bukhara on April 11.

According to the Akorda press service, Tokayev said the initiative could be implemented under the patronage of both presidents, with their governments tasked with delivering concrete results. He noted that air pollution remains a pressing issue for major cities in both countries, particularly Almaty and Tashkent, and called for urgent, coordinated action.

“I believe this would be well received by both our societies and the international community. This initiative can achieve a great deal and encourage both local authorities and businesses to act more responsibly in protecting the environment,” Tokayev said.

The proposal reflects a broader push to deepen bilateral ties, which both leaders described as unprecedented. Tokayev reaffirmed that Uzbekistan remains a reliable strategic partner for Kazakhstan, emphasizing the absence of political disagreements and the consistent implementation of bilateral agreements.

The talks also focused on strengthening economic cooperation, with both sides agreeing to intensify coordination between their governments to achieve measurable outcomes in trade and industrial collaboration. The presidents highlighted the need for systematic support for business communities and increased economic activity.

Key sectors discussed included the extraction and processing of rare earth metals, transport and transit connectivity, water and energy cooperation, and the development of the IT industry. Both countries are seeking to leverage their geographic positions and resource bases to enhance regional supply chains and industrial capacity.

The leaders also underlined the importance of expanding cultural and humanitarian ties and boosting tourism flows between the two countries.

Mirziyoyev described the meeting as an important step in strengthening what he called a “centuries-old friendship” and close partnership between the two nations. He welcomed ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan and pointed to improving economic indicators, including an expanding non-resource sector and the growing role of small and medium-sized enterprises.

He also emphasized the depth of Tokayev’s approach to economic transformation. According to Mirziyoyev, the link between reforms, investment and sustainable development forms “a coherent strategy, not a set of isolated initiatives.”

“Despite a challenging global environment, the economy has exceeded $300 billion. The share of the non-resource sector in GDP is growing, and small and medium-sized businesses now account for nearly 40%,” Mirziyoyev said.

Despite global economic challenges, both sides expressed confidence in the resilience of their economies and the long-term potential of bilateral cooperation. Tokayev noted that the current international environment underscores the importance of closer regional coordination.

Following the talks, the two leaders agreed to develop a joint roadmap outlining further steps to expand trade and economic cooperation.