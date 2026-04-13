Almaty Tourism Revenues Top $240 Million as Visitor Numbers Grow

ALMATY – Tourism revenues in Almaty exceeded 110.9 billion tenge (US$240 million) in 2025, as the city saw steady growth in visitor numbers, investment and international recognition, reported the city’s administration.

According to the city administration, the volume of tourism services increased by 15.2% year-on-year, reflecting a broader recovery and expansion of the sector. At the same time, total investment in tourism reached 198.8 billion tenge (US$430 million), marking a sharp 39.4% increase.

The bulk of investment was directed toward key supporting industries, including intercity rail transport, air and ground passenger services, hospitality, food services, entertainment, and car rental and leasing.

Tax revenues from tourism-related activities also rose significantly, climbing 27.2% to 84 billion tenge (US$180 million). The main contributors were food services, sports and entertainment and short-term accommodation.

Visitor numbers continued to grow: in 2025, Almaty welcomed nearly 2.49 million tourists, up 6.3% from the previous year. Of these, 754,000 were international visitors, up 9.9%, while domestic tourism reached 1.7 million travelers, up 4.8%.

Spending by foreign visitors surged even more rapidly. According to Mastercard Tourism Insights, international tourist expenditures in the city rose by 40%, while overall interest in travel to Almaty increased by 73%.

The city’s growing appeal has also been recognized globally. CNN Travel named Almaty one of the best destinations for 2025, dubbing it the Capital of Cool in Central Asia. Meanwhile, Bloomberg included the city in its top 25 places to visit in 2026.

Officials say the combination of rising investments, improved infrastructure and growing international visibility is positioning Almaty as one of the region’s leading tourism hubs.

Earlier, The Astana Times outlined how Kazakhstan’s growing appeal as a travel destination is underpinned by a comprehensive framework of policies, programs and partnerships aimed at ensuring safe, high-quality and sustainable tourism.