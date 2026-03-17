Tokayev Signs New Constitution, Announces Legal Overhaul and New National Holiday

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed Kazakhstan’s new Constitution and a decree on its implementation following the March 15 national referendum, in which 87.15% of participating voters approved it. The Constitution will come into force on July 1, and March 15 has been designated Constitution Day.

“Today, you have all witnessed a truly epoch-making event that will have a tremendous impact on the life of our country. As the President, on behalf of our entire people, I have sealed the Basic Law of Kazakhstan with my signature,” Tokayev said.

He described the document as a “People’s Constitution,” developed through broad public discussion. Tokayev emphasized that its adoption marks the beginning of a new era and provides a long-term framework for the state’s development, Akorda reported on March 17.

According to Tokayev, the Constitution strengthens sovereignty, protects territorial integrity, and guarantees citizens’ rights and freedoms. It also establishes conditions for the advancement of education, science, innovation, and culture, while ensuring environmental protection and upholding the rule of law.

“The main document of Kazakhstan is an unshakable symbol of solidarity and the enduring unity of our people,” Tokayev said.

He highlighted the strong public support for the referendum and emphasized youth participation. Tokayev also announced a large-scale legislative overhaul to implement the new Constitution. Five new constitutional laws will be submitted to Parliament, including laws on the President, the Kurultai (Congress in Kazakh), the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council), the status of the capital, and the administrative-territorial structure. In addition, more than 60 existing laws will be amended.

“Total transformation of Kazakhstan’s legal and political system will continue throughout this year and possibly next year,” he said, noting that this process will be synchronized with the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Tokayev also announced plans for an administrative amnesty, the first in Kazakhstan, and indicated a possible additional criminal amnesty for minor offenses.

He characterized the Constitution as a “strategic mandate of trust” and a foundation for a new social contract as the country enters a qualitatively new stage of development. Despite global instability, Tokayev called for unity and responsibility.

“As President of the country and guarantor of the Constitution, I will make every effort to ensure its flawless implementation. I solemnly pledge to faithfully serve in accordance with the new Constitution,” he said.