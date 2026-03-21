Ricky Martin to Bring World Tour to Almaty in July

ASTANA – Global pop star Ricky Martin will perform in Almaty on July 18 at Spartak Stadium, marking his first concert in Kazakhstan. The performance is part of the artist’s ongoing international tour.

Ticket pre-sales will begin on March 19 at 11:00 a.m., with general sales opening on March 21.

According to organizers, the program will feature a selection of Martin’s most recognized songs, including “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” “Maria,” “She Bangs,” and “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely,” which remain popular with audiences worldwide.

The concert is part of a broader lineup of international entertainment events scheduled in Kazakhstan this year. Performances by Cirque du Soleil are expected in Almaty and Astana in June, followed by a concert by Enrique Iglesias in September.