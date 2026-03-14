Cirque du Soleil Returns to Kazakhstan After Nine Years; Enrique Iglesias Announces Fall Concerts

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to host major international performances this year, as the legendary Cirque du Soleil returns to the country for the first time in nine years and global pop star Enrique Iglesias announces concerts in Astana and Almaty.

Cirque du Soleil brings OVO to Kazakhstan

The world-famous Canadian entertainment company will present its production OVO, featuring 52 artists, on June 4-7 at Barys Arena in Astana and on June 11-15 at Almaty Arena in Almaty. Audiences in each city can expect seven shows: four evening performances, two daytime performances, and a weekend matinee.

This will be Cirque du Soleil’s first official tour of Central Asia since the troupe performed in Astana during Expo 2017.

Ticket pre-sales open at noon on March 14 through the Freedom SuperApp.

The show OVO takes audiences into the lively world of an insect colony, combining acrobatics, theatrical storytelling, music, and striking visual design. The production features a range of characters, from high-flying crickets performing trampoline acts to spiders moving gracefully through their webs.

Founded in Canada in 1984, Cirque du Soleil has become one of the world’s most recognizable circus brands. Its productions blend acrobatics, theater, music, and visual arts. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on six continents and in 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4,000 people, including 1,200 artists from more than 80 nationalities.

Enrique Iglesias to perform in September

Later this year, Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias will also perform in Kazakhstan as part of his international tour.

According to the artist’s announcement on Instagram, Iglesias will take the stage at Astana Arena in Astana on Sept. 3, followed by a concert at Central Stadium in Almaty on Sept. 5.

Ticket pre-sales for the concerts began on March 7.