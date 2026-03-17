Paralympic Champion Yerbol Khamitov Welcomed in Astana After Historic Victory

ASTANA – Double medalist and Paralympic champion Yerbol Khamitov was ceremoniously greeted at the Astana International Airport on March 17. The 28-year-old leader of Kazakhstan’s national team returned home after a triumphant performance at the 14th Winter Paralympic Games in Italy.

Khamitov expressed gratitude to his coaches, teammates, and supporters who stood by him throughout his journey to victory.

“I have long dreamed of becoming a Paralympic champion. I am grateful to everyone who supported me and came to welcome me tonight,” he said.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements, Khamitov was presented with a certificate for a two-room apartment in Astana from sponsors.

The Winter Paralympic Games recently concluded in Italy, bringing together a record 611 athletes from 55 countries. Kazakhstan’s national team finished 18th in the overall medal standings.