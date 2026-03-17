Paralympic Champion Yerbol Khamitov Welcomed in Astana After Historic Victory

By Dana Omirgazy  in Sports on 17 March 2026

ASTANA – Double medalist and Paralympic champion Yerbol Khamitov was ceremoniously greeted at the Astana International Airport on March 17. The 28-year-old leader of Kazakhstan’s national team returned home after a triumphant performance at the 14th Winter Paralympic Games in Italy.

Photo credit: The Astana Times/Nargiz Raimbekova

Khamitov expressed gratitude to his coaches, teammates, and supporters who stood by him throughout his journey to victory.

“I have long dreamed of becoming a Paralympic champion. I am grateful to everyone who supported me and came to welcome me tonight,” he said.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements, Khamitov was presented with a certificate for a two-room apartment in Astana from sponsors.

The Winter Paralympic Games recently concluded in Italy, bringing together a record 611 athletes from 55 countries. Kazakhstan’s national team finished 18th in the overall medal standings.


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