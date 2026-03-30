Kazakhstan Targets Life Expectancy of 77 by 2029

ASTANA — Kazakhstan plans to raise life expectancy to 77 years by 2029 under a new Healthcare Development Concept prepared by the Ministry of Health, as part of the implementation of the National Plan and government directives, Kazinform reported on March 30.

According to the ministry, the document outlines a long-term strategy to build a sustainable, efficient, and citizen-centered healthcare system, aimed at ensuring universal coverage and equitable access to high-quality medical services.

The concept provides for a comprehensive package of systemic measures, including the development of integrated care models, the introduction of next-generation digital health solutions, the strengthening of the healthcare workforce, and the advancement of medical science.

Its central objective is to increase average life expectancy to 77 years by 2029, alongside reducing premature mortality from major non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory illnesses.

The document is structured around nine strategic priorities, including the modernization of primary healthcare, improved access to medical services, the rollout of high-tech and personalized medicine, strengthened pharmaceutical provision, and support for the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

In total, the concept includes 168 specific measures, accompanied by a system of target indicators to be implemented at both national and regional levels.

The ministry noted that the document was developed with the participation of leading experts, the scientific community, medical universities, and international organizations, including the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and UNFPA.

Officials emphasized that implementation of the concept is expected to improve both the quality and accessibility of healthcare services, strengthen the resilience of the healthcare system, and contribute to better overall health outcomes.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, life expectancy in Kazakhstan reached 75.4 years in 2024, up from 75.09 years the previous year.

Gender disparities persist: men are expected to live an average of 71.33 years, compared to 79.42 years for women.

Life expectancy is also higher in urban areas, at 76.14 years, compared to 74.26 years in rural regions.

Among major cities, Almaty, Astana, and Shymkent report the highest life expectancy levels, at 78.78, 78.52, and 77.22 years, respectively.