Kazakhstan’s Life Expectancy Hits 75.4 Years, With Women Living 8 Years Longer Than Men

ASTANA — According to the Bureau of National Statistics, life expectancy in Kazakhstan has risen to 75.4 years in 2024, up from 75.09 years the previous year.

There are gender differences in life expectancy, with men expected to live an average of 71.33 years, while women’s life expectancy is higher at 79.42 years.

In urban areas, the life expectancy is higher, at 76.14 years, compared to 74.26 years in rural regions.

Almaty, Astana, and Shymkent have the highest life expectancies, with residents expected to live to 78.78, 78.52, and 77.22 years, respectively, according to the report released on March 27.

In contrast, the lowest life expectancy rates are found in the Ulytau Region (72.48 years), the East Kazakhstan Region (73.41 years), and the North Kazakhstan Region (73.68 years).