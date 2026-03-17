Kazakhstan Strengthens Global Standing in Soft Power Index

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 82nd in the Global Soft Power Index 2026, improving its position by five places compared to last year’s 87th. The country scored 35.9 points, marking a 0.8-point increase.

Soft power is a nation’s ability to influence others through attraction and persuasion rather than coercion. It includes tools such as culture, business, and diplomacy instead of military force or economic sanctions. In practical terms, soft power reflects the power of perceptions, which countries can use to strengthen security and attract investment, trade, talent, and tourism, ultimately supporting economic growth.

The Global Soft Power Index evaluates these factors based on a survey of more than 150,000 respondents across over 100 countries. It measures recognition, reputation, and international influence, and includes all 193 United Nations member states.

Among Central Asian nations, Kazakhstan ranked highest. Uzbekistan placed 92nd with 34.5 points, followed by Tajikistan (129th, 31.0 points), Turkmenistan (138th, 30.2 points), and the Kyrgyz Republic (142nd, 29.8 points).

Globally, the United States topped the ranking with 74.9 points, followed by China (73.5), Japan (70.6), the United Kingdom (69.2), and Germany (67.7). France, Switzerland, Canada, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates also ranked among the top ten.