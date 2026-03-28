Kazakhstan Promotes Water Initiative and Agricultural Cooperation at UN-Water Meeting

ASTANA — A Kazakh delegation led by First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev participated in the 43rd meeting of UN-Water, held at the headquarters of the International Fund for Agricultural Development in Rome.

The delegation presented the upcoming Regional Ecological Summit in Astana and outlined plans for international consultations to establish an International Water Organization under UN auspices.

During his visit, Ashikbayev also held meetings with Italy’s Foreign Ministry and representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and IFAD. In talks with Italy’s Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli, the diplomats discussed bilateral cooperation and prospects for strengthening ties, reported the ministry’s press service on March 26.

At a meeting with FAO Deputy Director-General Godfrey Magwenzi, the officials reviewed cooperation under the Kazakhstan-FAO Partnership Program, including agricultural modernization, food security, and sustainable water management. Ashikbayev noted Kazakhstan’s role as a major agricultural producer and highlighted a 13.6% increase in output last year, as well as plans to expand processing and launch over 700 investment projects.

In discussions with the President of the International Fund of Agricultural Development (IFAD) and UN-Water Chair Alvaro Lario, the focus was on water security and regional cooperation. Ashikbayev emphasised the importance of addressing global water challenges and reiterated Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization, underscoring the country’s commitment to sustainable development and international cooperation.

Ashikbayev also met with the Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, George Jacob Koovakad, in the Vatican.

They highlighted the high level of friendly and trust-based relations between Kazakhstan and the Holy See, emphasizing their steady development and mutual commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Particular attention was given to collaboration within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The Vatican confirmed that its delegation will participate in the forthcoming session of the Secretariat of the Congress, scheduled for October in Astana.

They also exchanged views on interreligious and intercultural dialogue, peace, and sustainable development, reaffirming their shared resolve to deepen cooperation.