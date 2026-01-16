Astana to Host Regional Ecological Summit 2026 This April

ASTANA – The Regional Ecological Summit (RES) 2026 will take place on April 22-24 bringing together around 1,500 participants from government bodies across the region, international organizations, development institutions, experts, businesses and civil society, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The forum seeks to address regional solutions to climate and environmental challenges in partnership with the United Nations.

The initiative was announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in 2023 and was reaffirmed at the 80th session in 2025.

International support

RES 2026 is supported by major partners, including the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), International Energy Agency (IEA), and other global and regional institutions. The UN formally endorsed the initiative through UN General Assembly Resolution 78/147 on Dec. 19, 2023, which emphasizes strengthening regional solidarity to address Central Asia’s environmental challenges.

Political support has also been reaffirmed at the highest level through key multilateral documents, including the Karabakh declaration of the informal summit of the organization of Turkic States in July, 2024; the joint statement of the sixth consultative meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in August, 2024; and the Bishkek Declaration of the eleventh summit of the Organization of Turkic States in November, 2024.

Further recognition came in 2025 at the Astana International Forum, during the opening of the UN Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, with the participation of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and at the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

Goals and expected outcomes

The summit aims to develop agreed-upon, actionable solutions and mechanisms that reflect a regional approach to addressing climate and environmental challenges, including the tragedy of the Aral Sea—now a global symbol of environmental degradation—and the continued decline in the level of the Caspian Sea.

Key priorities include identifying Central Asia’s real needs in green financing, supporting adaptation measures, advancing low-carbon technologies, and strengthening regional environmental resilience. The summit is also intended to serve as a permanent platform for dialogue and cooperation among governments, international organizations, scientific institutions, and the private sector.

Expected outcomes of RES 2026 include the adoption of a joint declaration of the Heads of State of Central Asia on regional cooperation in ecology and sustainable development; approval of a Regional Program of Action with UN agencies (2026–2030) for a sustainable future of Central Asia, including regional initiatives under the summit’s thematic areas. Launch of new environmental projects and initiatives across the summit’s key directions.

Eight key thematic areas

The summit agenda will focus on eight interconnected areas. The first is supporting the climate transition by reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, and expanding renewable energy. The second is adaptation and economic resilience, aimed at protecting communities and ecosystems from climate and natural risks. The third area addresses food security and ecosystems, promoting sustainable agriculture and integrated resource management. The fourth focuses on the sustainable management of natural resources, including preserving ecosystems and safeguarding water resources such as the Aral and Caspian Seas. The fifth area focuses on combating air pollution and advancing waste management to advance circular economy approaches. The sixth emphasizes mechanisms for achieving environmental ambitions, including green finance, technology transfer, and Paris Agreement market mechanisms. The seventh area highlights a just and inclusive transition, with a focus on job creation, retraining, gender equality, and support for vulnerable groups. Finally, the eighth area is ecological and digital competencies, encompassing environmental education, digital solutions, and the use of artificial intelligence for resource management.

Road to RES 2026

Preparations for the summit have been shaped through a series of regional and international consultations held in 2025 across Central Asia and Europe, as well as at major UN platforms, including COP30, the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), and the UN General Assembly. These discussions led to the approval of the updated summit concept, a draft joint declaration, and the launch of more than 20 regional initiatives.

Additional details can be found on the official website of the RES 2026.