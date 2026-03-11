Kazakhstan Highlights Nuclear Energy as Strategic Priority at Paris Summit

ASTANA — Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to safe and sustainable nuclear energy at the second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris on March 10, with a delegation led by Mazhilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov.

Speaking at the summit, Koshanov outlined Kazakhstan’s plans to develop its nuclear energy sector, including the construction of a nuclear power plant through an international consortium following a 2024 national referendum.

He emphasized the country’s long-standing contributions to global nuclear safety, including closing the Semipalatinsk test site and renouncing its nuclear arsenal, reported the Mazhilis press service.

French President Emmanuel Macron called nuclear energy a driver of progress and economic competitiveness, highlighting Kazakhstan as a reliable uranium supplier. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed nuclear energy’s role in meeting global energy demands and supporting low-carbon development.

Koshanov also highlighted Kazakhstan’s national nuclear cluster, integrating industry, science, and education, as well as its cooperation with the IAEA in reactor technology, radiopharmaceuticals, and fusion research, including participation in the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) program. He affirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to IAEA standards, transparency, and international cooperation.

Nuclear energy currently accounts for nearly 10% of global electricity and is increasingly viewed as a key low-carbon solution for growing national energy needs.