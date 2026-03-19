FlyArystan Extends Suspension of Aktau-Dubai Flights Until April 19

ASTANA – FlyArystan has extended the temporary suspension of its Aktau-Dubai-Aktau route until April 19, citing ongoing instability in the Middle East and existing regional restrictions.

The airline had previously announced that flights on this route would be suspended until March 31. Due to current conditions, operations remain infeasible, prompting an extension of the suspension period, the airline’s press service reported on March 18.

FlyArystan stated that all decisions are made with flight safety as the highest priority.

Passengers affected by cancellations are eligible for free rebooking on a later date or a full refund without penalties at the original point of purchase.

Customers who booked tickets through the airline’s website or mobile app can manage their reservations online. Those who purchased tickets via tour operators or travel agencies are advised to contact their provider directly.