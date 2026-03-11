First Kazakhstan Referendum Polling Station Abroad To Open In Tokyo

ASTANA – The first polling station for Kazakhstan’s upcoming referendum on March 15 will open abroad in Tokyo, while several polling stations inside the country will begin voting earlier at military bases.

Within Kazakhstan, most polling stations will open at 7:00 a.m. However, 92 stations across the country are scheduled to start voting earlier, at 6:00 a.m. These stations are primarily located at military bases, Kazinform reported on March 10.

According to Central Referendum Commission Chair Nurlan Abdirov, territorial commissions approved the earlier opening times after reviewing requests from the respective locations. Such polling stations are present in nearly all regions of the country.

The Foreign Ministry announced the closure of polling stations abroad in 10 countries due to the security situation in the Middle East.