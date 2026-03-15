Exit Poll: Vast Majority of Kazakh Voters Back Constitutional Changes in Referendum

ASTANA – Exit poll results released after Kazakhstan’s national referendum on March 15 suggest overwhelming support for the proposed constitutional amendments.

According to a survey conducted by the Eurasian Institute for Integration research company, 86.7% of participating voters supported the changes. Voter turnout is estimated at 75.3%. The institute surveyed 30,000 voters in 200 polling stations across the country, including 129 cities and 71 villages.

A separate exit poll conducted by the Institute for Comprehensive Social Research – Astana Socis-A reported similar results, showing 87.4% of voters in favor of the proposed constitutional changes.

Kazakhstan held a national referendum on March 15, asking voters whether they approved or disapproved of amendments affecting 84% of the country’s Constitution. Seven organizations were eligible to conduct exit polls.

Kazakhstan opened 10,388 polling stations across the country and the voting concluded at 8 p.m. Astana time.

Seventy-one polling stations were opened at Kazakh diplomatic missions in 54 countries, allowing 14,380 citizens abroad to participate in the referendum. Voting continues at Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions abroad, with the Kazakhstan Consulate General in San Francisco closing last at 8 a.m. Astana time on March 16.

As of 8 p.m., 9,126,850 citizens had received ballots, representing 73.24% of registered voters nationwide, according to figures released by the Central Referendum Commission.

Turnout varied by region, with participation reaching 93.04% in the Kyzylorda Region, 87.05% in the Aktobe Region, and 86.42% in the East Kazakhstan Region. Turnout was lower in major cities, including 60.36% in Astana and 33.43% in Almaty.

The official results are expected to be announced after the Central Election Commission completes the vote count.