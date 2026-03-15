Kazakhstan Launches Overseas Voting Across 54 Countries

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov said 71 polling stations are operating at Kazakh diplomatic missions in 54 countries, allowing 14,380 citizens abroad to participate in the referendum, reported the ministry on March 15.

However, 11 stations in 10 countries, including Iran, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Lebanon, Kuwait, Ukraine and Ethiopia, were not opened due to the complex military-political situation and the small number of Kazakh citizens present.

Voting abroad began earlier in Tokyo and Seoul at 3 a.m. Astana time. By 8 a.m., 23 overseas polling stations had opened, where 198 citizens had already voted.

The final overseas polling station to open and close will be located at the Kazakhstan Consulate General in San Francisco, opening at 7 p.m. Astana time and closing at 8 a.m. on March 16.

Authorities will continue updating turnout figures throughout the day every two hours in the morning and every hour in the afternoon.