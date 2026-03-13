Ethnic Kazakhs in Iran Have No Plans to Relocate to Kazakhstan, Says Ambassador

ASTANA – Ethnic Kazakhs living in Iran have not expressed any intention to move to Kazakhstan, according to Iran’s ambassador to Kazakhstan, Ali Akbar Jokar.

Speaking at a March 12 press conference, Jokar noted that the Kazakh diaspora in Iran is well integrated into Iranian society and identifies closely with the country, reported Kazinform.

“The Kazakh diaspora living in Iran is fully integrated into Iranian society and does not separate itself from Iranian citizens. Even during difficult times, such as the aggression of Saddam Hussein’s regime nearly 40 years ago, the Kazakh diaspora stood with Iranians and defended their country,” Jokar said.

According to Jokar, most inquiries received by the embassy concern routine matters related to travel, business, and interactions between citizens of the two countries.

Caspian Sea security

Jokar also addressed whether the current tensions surrounding Iran could affect security in the Caspian Sea.

He emphasized that the five Caspian littoral states share the view that regional security should be ensured solely by the countries bordering the sea.

“All five littoral states agree that there should be no presence of outside powers in the Caspian Sea,” he said, adding that cooperation among the coastal states has helped maintain stability in the region.

No immediate risks for Kazakhstan

Commenting on the broader regional situation, Jokar said the current escalation around Iran does not pose a direct threat to Kazakhstan or Central Asia.

However, he acknowledged that risks could emerge if the situation in Iran were to deteriorate significantly, potentially leading to instability and the spread of extremist groups from the Middle East.

“For now, there are no risks or threats for Kazakhstan,” Jokar said, adding that any potential danger would depend on future developments in Iran.