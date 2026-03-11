Air Astana, FlyArystan Cancel Dubai Flights Until End of March 

ASTANA — Air Astana and FlyArystan have cancelled flights to Dubai until the end of March due to the tense situation in the Middle East.

Air Astana cancelled regular flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai from March 11 to 31 inclusive. Passengers on affected flights are offered a full refund without penalties or free rebooking on flights scheduled between April 1 and May 31 inclusive, reported the airline’s press service on March 10.

FlyArystan has also cancelled flights from Aktau to Dubai until the end of March. Passengers can receive a refund at the point of purchase or rebook their tickets for a later date free of charge.