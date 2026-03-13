256 Organizations Accredited to Observe Referendum in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – A total of 256 public organizations have been accredited to observe the upcoming referendum in Kazakhstan, said Nurlan Abdirov, chairman of the Central Referendum Commission, on March 13.

Of the accredited observers, 11 organizations were approved by the Central Referendum Commission, while 245 were accredited by territorial commissions, reported Kazinform.

Abdirov said referendum commissions at all levels have completed preparatory work, including organizational and methodological measures to ensure voting procedures comply with national legislation.

Training for commission members was also finalized on March 13. During the preparation period, more than 5,800 training seminars were held, involving over 71,000 commission members, with additional online testing conducted to assess readiness.

In addition, according to Yerlan Zhetybayev, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, around 336 international observers are expected to participate, representing 10 international and regional organizations, 27 foreign Central Election Commissions, and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan.