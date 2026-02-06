Kazakhstan Kicks Off 2026 Winter Olympics with 36 Athletes in Milan

ALMATY – The 2026 Winter Olympic Games officially open today, Feb. 6, in Milan-Cortina, Italy, with Kazakhstan ready to highlight its winter sports talents in front of a worldwide audience.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast live at 12 a.m. Astana time on Feb. 7 on Qazsport, Qazaqstan, Jibek Joly, and Khabar channels, reported the National Olympic Committee. As it was announced earlier, short-track speed skaters Denis Nikisha and Yana Khan will carry Kazakhstan’s flag at the opening ceremony.

According to the Kazinform news agency, Kazakhstan also gained an additional Olympic quota on Feb. 5, just one day before the Games. Organizers of the speed skating events decided to increase the number of participants in the women’s 1000-meter race, giving Kazakhstan an extra spot.

Kristina Silaeva, who was initially scheduled to compete only in the 500 meters, learned on the eve of the opening ceremony that she would also compete in the longer 1000-meter race.

“Due to the expansion of quotas to 30 athletes and thanks to my quota in the 500 meters, I was allowed to compete in the 1000 meters as well. My first race is now scheduled for Feb. 9. I would be glad for everyone’s support,” Silaeva wrote on her Telegram channel.

The first events featuring Kazakh athletes will take place on Feb. 7. Kazakhstan will be represented by 36 athletes competing in ten sports.

According to the International Olympic Committee, Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) is promising its most immersive and data-rich coverage for Milan-Cortina 2026. From AI-powered replays to drone-mounted cameras and cinematic storytelling, audiences around the world will gain new insight into athletes’ performances.

“While we continuously test and introduce new technologies at each edition of the Games, our focus remains clear: to tell the stories of the world’s greatest athletes in compelling, engaging, and immersive ways. Technology is not the goal – it is the enabler,” said OBS CEO Yiannis Exarchos,

Among the innovations is expanded use of artificial intelligence to enhance live coverage and storytelling. AI-powered replays will break down athlete movements into clear sequences, while on-screen graphics allow real-time performance comparisons. In curling, AI will trace rock trajectories to help viewers understand tactical plays. Increased drone coverage and the use of cinematic cameras will provide dynamic perspectives and convey the emotion and drama of the competition.

“For Milan-Cortina 2026, our focus is not on a single innovation, but on the ability to integrate and scale multiple new technologies to Olympic level. This approach will enable us to deliver the most immersive and dynamic Olympic Winter Games broadcast to date,” Exarchos said.

Kazakhstan’s athletes are aiming to build on their recent international successes and continue the country’s tradition of strong performances at the Winter Olympics.