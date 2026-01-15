When to Watch: Full Schedule of Kazakhstan’s Performances at Winter Olympics 2026

ALMATY – The International Olympic Committee has released the full competition schedule for athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will take place on Feb. 6-22 in Milan and several other cities in northern Italy.

According to preliminary data, 35 Kazakh athletes will compete across 10 sports, with the national team entering medal competition from the very first full days of events.

The Games will officially open late on Feb. 6, with the opening ceremony scheduled at 11:50 p.m. Kazakhstan time. Kazakh athletes will begin competing for medals the following day, Feb. 7, when women’s cross-country skiers take part in the skiathlon, and speed skaters compete in the women’s 3,000-meter event.

On Feb. 8, Kazakhstan will be represented in the men’s skiathlon in cross-country skiing, as well as in the biathlon mixed relay. The competition continues on Feb. 9 with women’s 1,000-meter speed skating and men’s ski jumping from the normal hill.

Feb. 10 will be one of the busiest days for the Kazakh team, featuring sprint races in cross-country skiing for both men and women, women’s short-track 500 meters and the mixed relay, men’s freestyle moguls qualification, the men’s biathlon individual race, women’s moguls qualification, and the men’s short program in figure skating.

Events on Feb. 11 include Nordic combined, women’s individual moguls in freestyle skiing, and the women’s 15-kilometer biathlon race. On Feb. 12, Kazakhstan will compete in men’s individual moguls, women’s 10-kilometer cross-country skiing, and women’s 5,000-meter speed skating.

The competition intensifies on Feb. 13 with women’s and men’s short-track races, men’s 10-kilometer cross-country skiing, the men’s biathlon sprint, and the men’s free skate in figure skating. On Feb. 14, Kazakh athletes will appear in men’s giant slalom, women’s parallel moguls, women’s cross-country relay, women’s biathlon sprint, team pursuit in speed skating, men’s 500 meters in speed skating, and men’s ski jumping from the large hill.

Feb. 15 will see Kazakhstan competing in women’s giant slalom, men’s parallel moguls, men’s and women’s biathlon pursuit races, women’s 500-meter speed skating, and short-track qualifications. On Feb. 16, Kazakh athletes are scheduled to compete in men’s slalom in alpine skiing and short-track speed skating events for both men and women.

On Feb. 17, Kazakhstan will be represented in Nordic combined, freestyle skiing aerials qualification, the women’s team pursuit in speed skating, and the women’s short program in figure skating. The following day, Feb. 18, includes team sprint races in cross-country skiing, women’s slalom in alpine skiing, and women’s freestyle aerials.

Competitions continue on Feb. 19 with men’s short-track 500 meters, men’s freestyle aerials, and the women’s free skate in figure skating. On Feb. 20, Kazakhstan will take part in the men’s biathlon mass start and women’s 1,500-meter speed skating.

Feb. 21 will feature women’s 1,500-meter short track, the men’s 50-kilometer cross-country mass start, women’s biathlon mass start, and women’s speed skating mass start. Kazakhstan’s Olympic campaign will conclude on Feb. 22 with the women’s 30-kilometer cross-country skiing mass start.

Organizers note that schedules, particularly for outdoor events such as cross-country skiing and biathlon, may be subject to change depending on weather conditions.