Kazakhstan’s GDP Grows 6.5% in 2025, Led by Industry, Transport, and Construction

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s economy expanded by 6.5% in 2025 compared with the previous year, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics. Growth was driven by strong performance in manufacturing, transportation, construction, and retail sectors.

The industrial production index reached 7.4%, with the manufacturing sector growing 6.4%. Key contributors included food production (+8.1%), petroleum products (+5.9%), chemicals (+9.8%), metallurgy (+1.2%), and mechanical engineering (+12.9%). Growth was observed across multiple regions, including Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetisu, Karagandy, Kostanai, Mangystau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau, and Turkistan, as well as in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.

The transportation and warehousing sector expanded 20.4% for the year, driven by increased freight volumes via road and rail, higher passenger traffic, and growth in related services such as freight forwarding, airport management, warehousing, and refrigerated cargo storage, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Jan. 12.

The construction industry grew 15.9%, supported by infrastructure and social projects, including schools, healthcare facilities, transportation networks, and utilities. Total residential space commissioned reached 20.1 million square meters, up 5.1% from 2024.

Retail sales rose 8.9%, led by wholesale trade, which accounted for over two-thirds of the sector. Growth was notably strong in grain, seeds, and animal feed (2.6 times), machinery and equipment (+99.8%), pharmaceuticals (+44.1%), vehicles (+33%), dairy and edible oils (+25.8%), and sugar and confectionery (+21.2%).

Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries grew 5.9%, with crop production increasing 7.8% and livestock farming 3.3%. The information and communications sector rose 3.6%.