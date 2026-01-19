Bibisara Assaubayeva to Make Historic Debut at Norway Chess Women 2026

ALMATY — Kazakhstan’s chess star Bibisara Assaubayeva will make her long-awaited debut at Norway Chess Women 2026 from May 25 to June 5 at Deichman Bjørvika in Oslo, marking a new milestone in the career of one of the world’s most accomplished young players.

The reigning Women’s World Blitz Champion, Assaubayeva arrives at the elite tournament with three world titles already to her name and a rapidly growing reputation on the international stage, reported the tournament’s press service on Jan. 15.

“I’m really happy that I will play Norway Chess Women, because I think it’s an amazing event. We don’t have a lot of strong women’s tournaments, and it will be a very good experience,” Assaubayeva said ahead of the competition.

A record-breaking rise

At just 21 years old, Assaubayeva has firmly established herself among the elite of women’s chess. She claimed the Women’s World Blitz Championship titles in 2021, 2022 and 2025, becoming one of the most dominant speed chess players of her generation. Her first triumph in 2021 made history, as she became the youngest Women’s World Blitz Champion ever at the age of 17.

That same year, Assaubayeva also finished runner-up at the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Championship, demonstrating her consistency and strength across fast-paced formats.

A defining 2025 season

The 2025 season proved to be a breakthrough year in Assaubayeva’s career. Alongside winning her third World Blitz title, she earned the prestigious Grandmaster title, qualified for the 2026 FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament. She surpassed the 2500 rating threshold for the first time, reaching a career-high rating of 2513.

These achievements cemented her status as one of the leading figures of the new generation in women’s chess.

Norway Chess Women 2026 will mark Assaubayeva’s first appearance at the tournament, reflecting its growing focus on bringing together established stars and emerging talents. Tournament organizers welcomed her inclusion as a natural step in the event’s evolution.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bibisara Assaubayeva to Norway Chess Women for the first time. Her achievements at such a young age are remarkable,” said Benedicte Westre Skog, chief operating officer of Norway Chess.