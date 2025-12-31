Bibisara Assaubayeva Wins Third World Blitz Title at 2025 FIDE Championship

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva, 21, won her third world blitz title at the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Blitz Chess Championship on Dec. 30 in Qatar.

She defeated two-time champion Grandmaster Anna Muzychuk 2.5–1.5 in the final match. Assaubayeva earned €40,000 (US$46,946) in prize money and secured a spot in the 2026 FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Assaubayeva on her achievement, describing her as a historic figure in world chess and the first Kazakh player to become a three-time women’s world blitz champion. He said Kazakhstan’s chess community is proud of her success on the global stage.

“In recognition of Assaubayeva’s outstanding achievements at international tournaments and her significant contribution to the development of chess in our country, I have decided to award her the Order of Barys, second degree,” Tokayev said in his congratulatory message.

Assaubayeva previously won the World Blitz Chess Championships in 2021 and 2022.