Talks in Paris Advance Aircraft Deal with Airbus, Solidify Broader Economic Cooperation with Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Airbus signed a memorandum of understanding to deliver more A320neo aircraft to the country following the 16th meeting of the Kazakhstan-France Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the Kazakh-French Business Council meeting on Dec. 5 in Paris.

The memorandum entails the delivery of Airbus A320neo aircraft in a format of 25 initial jets with an option for 25 more, reported the Kazakh Transport Ministry. The ministry, however, did not disclose the details of the deal.

Kazakh Vice Minister Talgat Lastayev also met with Airbus Vice President Charbel Youzkatli to discuss delivery timelines scheduled for 2031 and the possibility of accelerating them. The vice minister also raised plans to establish a joint aviation training center with Airbus and explore aircraft leasing arrangements.

To enhance transport connectivity between the two countries, the sides also explored the opportunity to resume Paris-Astana flights and the potential launch of a Shymkent–Nice route.

Airbus delivered its first A320 to Kazakhstan’s Air Astana in 2006, marking the start of a steady expansion of the manufacturer’s presence in the region. According to the company’s data, today, the combined fleets of Air Astana and Fly Arystan low-cost carrier operate more than 50 A320 Family aircraft. Airbus Corporate Jets also has a strong foothold in Kazakhstan, with eight single-aisle and wide-body jets in service, including those operated by the Berkut state carrier.

Key deals signed at the meeting

The meeting, co-chaired by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev and France’s Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Nicolas Forissier, focused on cooperation prospects in industrial projects, energy, transport, water supply, waste processing, and the adoption of low-carbon and environmentally sustainable technologies.

Officials reaffirmed their interest in strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding trade and economic ties. Nagaspayev said Kazakhstan remains committed to creating favorable conditions for French investors and companies already operating in the country.

France remains one of Kazakhstan’s key trade and investment partners. According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, bilateral trade reached $4.22 billion in 2024, including $2.89 billion in Kazakh exports and $1.33 billion in imports. French investments in the country have surpassed $20.4 billion.

Among the documents signed following the meeting were also an agreement on developing, modernizing, and managing heating, water supply, and wastewater infrastructure in Aktobe, and a memorandum of understanding on the FASEP Smart City pilot project between the Taldykorgan city information and analytics center and Actility, a French technology company specializing in low-power, wide-area IoT networks.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between ASTEL, Kazakhstan’s digital solutions and telecommunications provider, and Actility is currently being finalized.

Two letters of award were also signed: one between Aktas Energy and French partners under a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT), and another between Aktas Energy, Shanghai Electric and GCD. Almaty-based Satbayev University, the University of Lorraine and TotalEnergies Kazakhstan signed a letter of intent to train engineers for wind power maintenance in the Zhambyl Region.