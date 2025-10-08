Kazakhstan, France, China Advance Nation’s Largest Renewable Energy Project

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital took a step toward a greener future as TotalEnergies, in partnership with Qazaq Green Power and KMG Green, has completed supplier selection for the one-gigawatt Mirny wind farm, a flagship project poised to solidify the country’s emerging renewable energy sector.

Aktas Energy, the joint venture behind the Mirny wind project, signed letters of award with leading renewable equipment manufacturers Envision Energy and SANY Renewable Energy Co. to supply 150 wind turbines, in a ceremony attended by project partners during Kazakhstan Energy Week on Oct. 3 in Astana, the company’s press service announced on Oct. 3.

Construction of the Mirny wind project is set to begin in 2026, marking a significant step in strengthening Kazakhstan’s energy security and advancing its path toward carbon neutrality by 2060. The project will be built in the Zhambyl Region in southern Kazakhstan, with commissioning planned for 2028, positioning it as a cornerstone of the nation’s clean energy transformation.

“We are delighted to announce the selection of two leading wind turbine suppliers for our one GW Mirny Wind Project in Kazakhstan, a key milestone that brings us closer to the next phases of development, including the final investment decision by the project partners. Through the Mirny Project, TotalEnergies will play a pivotal role in supporting Kazakhstan’s ambition to reach 15% renewable energy in its national energy mix by 2030,” said Thierry Plaisant, managing director of TotalEnergies Renewables Kazakhstan.

Envision Energy and SANY Renewable Energy were selected due to their global leadership in wind turbine technology, cost-effective solutions, and strong local content commitments, including plans to localize production operations in Kazakhstan.

John Lee, general manager of Asia & Africa markets at Envision Energy, describes Kazakhstan as a “nation with extraordinary potential to lead Central Asia toward a net-zero future.”

“The Mirny project stands as a landmark example of how innovation, cross-border collaboration can come together to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. With our advanced 6.5 MW turbines, a strong commitment to local content, and our global green supply chain powered by renewable electricity, we are proud to support Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060,” said Lee.

SANY Renewable Energy will supply 7.7 MW turbines for the Mirny project, part of which will be produced at Kazakhstan’s first-ever wind power equipment manufacturing plant, a joint venture with Samruk Kazyna Invest, which held its technical opening on Sept. 2, 2025.

“Currently boasting the strongest competitive edge, this model has been successfully delivered and installed across three projects in Kazakhstan, with a total capacity of 83.6 MW. These 26 WTGs are set to be part of the first batch rolling off the production line at Kazakhstan’s very first wind power equipment factory,” said Robin Liu, managing director of Asia Pacific & Africa at Sany Renewable Energy.