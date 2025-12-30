Kazakhstan’s IT Exports Reach $1 Billion as Government Reviews Digital Progress in 2025

ALMATY — Kazakhstan’s IT exports reached $1 billion in 2025, reflecting rapid growth in the country’s digital economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said at a government press conference reviewing the ministry’s year-end results.

Madiyev highlighted Astana Hub as a cornerstone of Kazakhstan’s digital transformation. The ecosystem now brings together 2,000 IT companies, operating through 20 regional and four international hubs.

In 2025, revenue generated by hub participants reached 800 billion tenge (approximately US$ 1.5 billion), marking 20% year-on-year growth, while IT exports climbed to a record $1 billion.

“Through international hubs, more than 100 Kazakh startups have entered foreign markets. The ecosystem has also produced the region’s first technology unicorn – Higgsfield,” Madiyev said.

To strengthen venture financing, Kazakhstan also launched Qazaqstan Venture Group, targeting a total fund size of $1 billion.

Space and connectivity projects advance

Reviewing progress in the space sector, Madiyev said Kazakhstan has completed key design stages of its earth remote sensing satellite constellation. Preparations for launches under the Baiterek complex are continuing as planned, including readiness for the Soyuz-5/Sunkar launch vehicle.

In telecommunications, the Affordable Internet program remains a top priority. By the end of 2027, more than 3,000 villages are expected to gain access to high-speed internet.

“For the first time in the region, satellite internet services from Starlink and OneWeb have been officially launched. We have also tested Direct-to-Cell technology,” Madiyev said.

Pilot autonomous transport project

Kazakhstan is also preparing to test autonomous transport technologies through a pilot project to develop regulatory and infrastructure standards for future deployment.

“We are launching a pilot phase to test all components and identify what needs refinement. A dedicated safe testing zone will be designated, and based on the results, we will develop minimum infrastructure requirements for such technologies in Kazakhstan,” Madiyev said.

Earlier this year, domestic IT company Jet Sharing announced plans at the Digital Bridge 2025 forum to launch a pilot autonomous mobility service, with potential full commercialization by 2027. The AI-driven system will manage vehicle movement, order distribution, and pricing, supported by a high-precision 3D city map. The pilot location under consideration is Alatau City.