Digital Almaty 2025 Explores AI Transformations, Business Growth

ASTANA — The 7th International Digital Almaty Forum gathered global tech leaders, officials, and investors for an extensive program exploring artificial intelligence’s (AI) transformative impact on governance and cybersecurity industries from Jan.31 to Feb.1. The event culminated in the highly anticipated Industry AI Battle, where startups competed for a $60,000 prize.

The forum became a key platform for exchanging best practices, showcasing the latest technologies, and fostering strategic partnerships. Among the notable speakers were Richard Stirling, CEO of Oxford Insights; Andrew Ng, founder of DeepLearning.AI; Yann LeCun, Turing Award laureate; and Kaan Terzioğlu, CEO of VEON, alongside representatives from leading IT and technology companies.

Experts highlighted industrial AI’s role in accelerating digital transformation, reducing costs, increasing productivity, and driving sustainable business development. For Kazakhstan, the event served as an opportunity to strengthen its position as a regional IT hub, helping to attract investment in high-tech industries, create new jobs, and strengthen international cooperation in science and innovation.

AI ethics and security

During panel discussions, experts examined transparency and security in AI use in Kazakhstan, addressing control measures and international compliance with ethical standards. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs, in 2024, Kazakh citizens lost 45 billion tenge (US$86 million) to internet fraud, with 98% of victims voluntarily providing their data to fraudsters.

Saken Sarsenov, the Kazakh Vice Minister of Internal Affairs, warned about rising cybercrime risks associated with AI.

“Fraudsters are already using deepfake technology to fake video and audio recordings, which seriously threatens information security. It is important to think about de-anonymization on the internet because everyone should be responsible for the disseminated data,” said Sarsenov.

Sharing the sentiment, Toju Duke, the founder of Bedrock AI and Diverse AI (United Kingdom), highlighted AI’s potential in crisis response, healthcare, and support for people with disabilities.

“However, this raises serious risks: social inequality, privacy violations, algorithm bias, and even threats to national security. Therefore, it is important to develop a responsible approach to AI, ensuring transparency, accountability, and compliance with ethical standards so that technology benefits the entire society,” said Duke.

Speakers agreed that safe and effective AI development requires clear regulatory principles, including data processing oversight, protections against manipulation, and minimization of environmental impact. They also emphasized fairness in algorithms, the elimination of discriminatory mechanisms, and the need for robust AI verification systems before widespread adoption.

Growth and investment strategies in the AI startup market

Discussions on AI in venture capital, government subsidies, and technology parks emphasized Kazakhstan’s national AI ecosystem transformation. Participants explored how technoparks, accelerators, and venture funds create a favorable environment for AI businesses and the importance of training highly skilled personnel for the country’s digital transformation.

Asset Abdualiyev, the founder and CEO of Silkroad Innovation Hub (United States), noted that his foundation has invested in 19 startups, securing more than $40 million in funding. He cited Alma, a Kazakh-Kyrgyz AI startup founded by Assel Tuleubayeva and Aizada Marat, which raised $6 million in venture capital and generated nearly $800,000 in revenue within a year.

“We are proud that our compatriots are building successful AI startups that attract American venture capital investors (…) I am convinced that a woman will create the next unicorn startup from our region. There are many advanced and educated women in our region, and we see this,” said Abdualiyev.

Nazgul Baitemirova, the head of administration at Astana Hub Ventures, referred to research by Harvard Business School, showing that although only 0.5% of startups receive venture capital, 50% of those that go public through an IPO have secured funding from venture capital firms. Overall, 89% of startups that achieve significant success have received some form of venture capital funding.

She highlighted Kazakhstan’s $1 billion Venture Capital Fund, which has an initial capital of $130 million, as a key initiative supporting AI startups. The Astana Hub Ventures fund, launched in 2024, also aims to support startups in Kazakhstan, Central Asia and abroad.

“The Qazaqstan Venture Group Fund will become a powerful catalyst for innovation in Kazakhstan, diversifying strategies for investments in venture funds, AI startups and other promising areas. This will contribute to a new wave of venture innovations, the formation of a sustainable ecosystem and stimulate technological progress and economic growth throughout the country,” said Baitemirova.

Competitions and startup showcases

One of the most anticipated events was the Industrial Artificial Intelligence (AI) Battle, where startups presented solutions to Kazakhstan’s largest enterprises to launch pilot projects, attract investors and establish business ties.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry, out of 200 applications, 15 AI startups reached the finals. A jury of government representatives, venture investors, and industry leaders selected winners in four categories. Epsilon3.ai won

“Most Disruptive,” Finflow took “Best Scale Ability,” Arlan Biotech received “Best ROI Potential,” and Qala AI was recognized for “Best Sustainability Impact.” Each winner received a $15,000 prize.

Epsilon3.ai integrates AI into the public sector with zGAN technology for economic forecasting. Finflow provides AI-driven financial management tools for small and medium enterprises, streamlining planning and loan approvals. Arlan Biotech accelerates pharmaceutical development with an AI-based SaaS platform, reducing drug research timelines from months to minutes. Qala AI uses geoanalytics and AI to optimize urban planning, offering data-driven infrastructure and business development solutions.

Special prizes for finalists

In addition to the competition prizes, Digital Almaty 2025 partners awarded special prizes to startup finalists.

Qala AI received cloud services worth 10 million tenge (US$19,045), advertising campaigns worth 1 million tenge (US$1,900), and Yandex Maps API requests valued at 2.5 million tenge (US$4,760). Finflow secured a one-year residency at the Silkroad Innovation Hub, including support for entry into the U.S. market.

Horus Mine, a monitoring system for the mining industry, received tickets to participate in the Russian Venture Forum 2025 business program. Chrome AI, an industrial tech startup that leverages machine vision and predictive analytics to improve safety, reduce downtime, and optimize production, obtained a cloud services subscription from VK Cloud worth 10 million tenge (US$19,045).

Onco Zero AI, a healthcare startup using artificial neural networks to enhance cancer diagnosis, and Pleep, a service for creating AI assistants for entrepreneurs, received office space at Smartpoint. Pleep also won a $10,000 cash prize from Kazakhtelecom for startup development.

Robotics championship and drone football

Another highlight of the forum was the Robotics Championship among children. The top four teams earned the opportunity to represent Kazakhstan at international competitions, sharing a two million tenge (US$3,810) prize fund. The Sana BIL team from Almaty secured first place, receiving one million tenge (US$1,905).

The forum also hosted the Digital Almaty Multi-Drone Championship (MDC) under the auspices of the International Drone Football Federation (FIDA). Winners received valuable prizes and the opportunity to join Kazakhstan’s national drone football team for international tournaments.