Kazakhstan, Starlink to Launch Satellite Internet Access Nationwide

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and Starlink (a subsidiary of SpaceX) signed an agreement on Starlink’s compliance with the requirements of Kazakhstan’s legislation when providing satellite internet in the country.

The document provides for the official launch of sales of Starlink satellite terminals for the local population – the start is expected in the third quarter this year, reported the ministry’s press service on June 12.

This project is an important step in providing remote and hard-to-reach regions of the country with high-speed satellite internet. This will strengthen digital connectivity and create new opportunities for the development of telecommunications infrastructure.

Starlink connectivity will provide rural schools, medical institutions, mobile teams, and infrastructure facilities with access to high-quality communication services – particularly in areas where the installation of fiber-optic networks is economically or technically challenging.

According to Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev, Kazakhstan utilizes a range of technologies – from fiber-optic networks to mobile towers – to connect various regions. Despite these efforts, some remote areas such as pastures, mountain villages, and isolated industrial sites remain difficult to reach. Authorities acknowledge the importance of ensuring reliable digital connectivity for residents in remote areas, and note that modern technologies now offer effective solutions to address these challenges.

“Until today, Starlink operated in Kazakhstan in pilot mode, providing internet only in schools. It was officially unavailable to the population. Now, finally, we have reached an agreement: the company agreed to comply with all the requirements of our legislation in information security and communications. This year they will implement all the necessary measures, and our citizens will be able to officially and legally connect to the satellite internet,” said Madiyev.

Kazakhstan citizens will be able to legally purchase, use and register Starlink terminals. Connection to the Starlink satellite internet will be carried out through user equipment. At present, technical and organizational arrangements are being finalized, including service provision parameters for private users.