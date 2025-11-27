Dastan Satpayev Makes History as Kairat’s Academy Stars Shine in Champions League Match

ASTANA — Almaty’s FC Kairat may have fallen 3-2 to Denmark’s FC Copenhagen on Nov. 26, but the match will be remembered as a breakthrough moment for Kazakhstan’s football and for its two rising stars.

In a UEFA Champions League match in Copenhagen, Kairat’s homegrown talents Dastan Satpayev and Olzhas Baibek scored both goals for the club, marking the first time in 23 years of UEFA membership that Kazakh academy graduates have scored in the main stage of the Champions League.

Seventeen-year-old Satpayev also carved his name into continental history. His goal at 17 years, 3 months, and 14 days placed him third among the youngest scorers in Champions League history, behind Barcelona prodigies Ansu Fati and Lamine Yamal. Copenhagen’s Viktor Dadason, who also scored in the match, sits close behind Satpayev in the top five youngest scorers, reported Kairat’s press service.

UEFA also highlighted the performance of Temirlan Anarbekov, Kairat and Kazakhstan’s national team goalkeeper, whose acrobatic save against Junnosuke Suzuki was recognized among the best stops of the Champions League’s fifth round.

For Satpayev, the match marked the end of the season. A yellow card suspension means he will play no further official games this year, yet he scored 20 goals, including 14 in the national championship, one in the Kazakhstan Cup, four in European competitions, and one for the national team this year.

Last month, The Guardian listed Satpayev among world’s brightest young footballers.

After five rounds, Kairat sits 35th in the Champions League standings. Kairat will face Olympiacos next on Dec. 9 in Astana.