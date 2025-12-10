Kazakhstan to Route Flights to US Through London Until New Aircraft Arrives

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev announced at a Dec. 9 government briefing that direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States will temporarily require a connection in London due to current aircraft limitations.

According to the minister, organizing a direct flight is not yet feasible without overflying the North Pole, which would require passage through Russian airspace. The restriction is linked to the ongoing war and related sanctions, which have limited Russia’s willingness to allow foreign carriers to use its airspace.

For that route structure, Kazakhstan would need a long-haul aircraft such as the Boeing Dreamliner, a type not currently available in Kazakhstan’s fleet.

“The order books of Airbus and Boeing are full for 14 years. The aircraft we expected to receive in 2026 will now be delivered only in 2027,” he said.

Sauranbayev stressed that direct flights to the U.S. will remain impossible until Kazakhstan has access to an aircraft capable of operating the route safely and efficiently. According to him, Air Astana is offering a temporary travel solution with a stop in London.

“Passengers make one transfer in London and continue their journey on the same ticket. Until we have a Dreamliner-type aircraft, this temporary routing is planned. The issue is under consideration at the moment,” he said.

Kazakhstan and Airbus have also signed a memorandum of understanding to deliver 25 A320neo aircraft as initial deliveries, with an option for 25 more, following the 16th meeting of the Kazakhstan-France Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.