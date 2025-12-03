Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Reports Strong Freight Growth in January-November 

ASTANA — Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), the national railway operator, reported that freight volumes across its network reached 287.8 million tons in January-November, 4% higher than the same period last year.

Export shipments increased to 80.2 million tons, up 6%, with coal shipments rising 8% to 31.2 million tons, driven by higher supplies to Russia, the EU, and Central Asia, KTZ reported on Dec. 2.

Grain shipments totaled 9.7 million tons, a 36% increase, including 5.6 million tons to Central Asian countries: 4 million tons to Uzbekistan, 1.3 million to Tajikistan, and 300,000 to the Kyrgyz Republic. Shipments to Iran doubled to 800,000 tons.

Transit shipments through Russia reached 2.2 million tons, including significant increases via Black Sea and Baltic ports.

Shipments of processed grain products and compound feed rose 57% to 4.2 million tons, driven by a nearly fourfold increase in exports to China.

KTZ continues to enhance logistics, improve transportation efficiency, and ensure stable growth in domestic and export freight traffic.