Mangystau Region Emerges as One of Kazakhstan’s Top Destinations for Foreign Tourists in 2025

ALMATY — The Mangystau Region ranked third nationwide in attracting foreign tourists in 2025, with more than 350,000 visitors recorded in the January-September 2025 period, Mangystau region Akim (Governor) Nurdaulet Kilybay said at a Dec. 23 briefing at the Central Communications Service.

According to official statistics, the volume of tourism-related services in the region reached 17.2 billion tenge (approximately US$36.5 million) during the reporting period, up 13% from last year. The figures reflect growing international interest in Mangystau’s natural, cultural, and coastal attractions along the Caspian Sea.

Looking ahead, the region plans to implement 17 tourism investment projects between 2025 and 2029, with total investments estimated at 198 billion tenge (US$415 million). These projects are expected to create more than 800 new jobs. Several facilities were commissioned in 2025, including the second phase of the Omir Apartments, the Wyndham Garden Aktau and Shahristan hotel complexes, and the reconstruction of the Dostar Hotel.

In addition, construction is underway on a health resort complex featuring thermal waters, while the Aqqu Resort & Camp multifunctional center has opened on the Caspian coast to support children’s recreation.

Tourism infrastructure development is also advancing, with a visitor center completed at the Bozjyra tract and set to open during the upcoming tourist season. At the same time, modernization is underway at the Mangystau, Shetpe, and Beineu railway stations, and construction has begun on a new airport in Kendirli.

“A comprehensive plan for tourism development is being implemented in the region. The modernization of transport infrastructure and the construction of a new airport will take the sector to a new level,” Kilybay said.